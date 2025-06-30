Najeeb Ahmed missing case: After nine years, Delhi Court allows CBI to shut case of JNU student

Delhi: A Delhi court, on Monday allowed the Centra Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to close the missing case of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. He had gone missing on October 15, 2016.

The CBI had filed for closing the case in 2018.

Najeeb Ahmed, a Masters' student at JNU, went missing from the university’s Mahi-Mandvi hostel in 2016—just a day after a scuffle with some students allegedly linked to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, as per reports.

At the time, Najeeb’s mother had moved court, which later directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case, mentioned a report by The Indian Express.

How did Najeeb Ahmed go missing Najeeb Ahmed was 27-years-old when he went missing. He is a MSc student at JNU's School of Biotechnology.

According to his mother, Najeeb Ahmed had returned to JNU on October 13, 2016, after his holidays.

In the early hours of October 16, Najeeb called his mother, saying something was wrong. She rushed from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr the next day to meet him, but when she reached his hostel room—106 in Mahi-Mandvi—he was nowehere to be found.

Najeeb Ahmed has been missing ever since.

Unable to make a headway, and not finding further evidence in 2018, the CBI filed a closure report.

Missing case triggered massive protests It has been nine years, and there is still no sign of Najeeb Ahmed.

The case had triggered massive protests outside the JNU Vice-Chancellor’s office in 2016, with various student wings blaming the Vice Chancellor for allegedly not acting decisively in the matter.

Najeeb Ahmed missing case timeline Following an FIR by Najeeb Ahmed's mother to locate her missing son, the Delhi Police filed an FIR under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person).

October 2016: Delhi Police register case, announce ₹50,000 reward for information on missing student. The Police had also identified nine people as suspects.

November 2016: Najeeb Ahmed's mother approaches Delhi HC.

Following no headway in the case by Delhi Police for, the HC transferred the case to CBI.

2017: Delhi HC transfers case to CBI.

October 16, 2017: Delhi High Court pulled up the CBI, stating that it wasn’t showing the intent to find Najeeb, reported IE.

The HC also directed a forensic laboratory in Chandigarh to examine the mobile phones of the nine suspects.

May 11, 2018: The CBI informed the court that, based on the lab findings, there was no evidence of any crime committed against Najeeb.

August-Sep 2018: CBI files report for closing case of Najeeb Ahmed.

April 2019: A Delhi court directed the CBI to provide Najeeb’s mother with copies of all statements and documents related to the closure report within two weeks.