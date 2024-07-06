Hello User
Business News/ News / Delhi Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 15 in Excise Policy case
Delhi Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 15 in Excise Policy case

Delhi court on Saturday, July 7, extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, until July 15 in the CBI case in connection with the Excise Policy scam.

Delhi court on Saturday, July 7, extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, until July 15 in the CBI case in connection with the Excise Policy scam.

