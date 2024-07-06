BREAKING NEWS
Delhi Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 15 in Excise Policy case
1 min read
06 Jul 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Livemint
Delhi court on Saturday, July 7, extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, until July 15 in the CBI case in connection with the Excise Policy scam.
Delhi court on Saturday, July 7, extended the judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, until July 15 in the CBI case in connection with the Excise Policy scam.
3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.