Delhi court releases AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Waqf case: ‘Sufficient evidence against him but…’

  • The Rouse Avenue court ruled against cognizance for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to a 36 crore property, releasing him on a one lakh bond.

Livemint
Updated14 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan.
The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday declined cognizance against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case related to an alleged Money Laundering in the purchase of a property worth 36 crores. The court directed to release him on bond of 1 lakh. It also added that there was sufficient evidence against him but there was no sanction to prosecute him and declined the cognizance. The court further added that there is no evidence against Mariam Siddiqui and is also discharged.

Earlier on October 29, the ED had on October 29 filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent to a chargesheet), claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ED arrested Khan from his Okhla residence in connection with the case. 

On November 13, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court reserved its orders on whether to take cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED in the case. The Special Judge Jitendra Singh had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the ED, which claimed there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused persons in the case.

 

First Published:14 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
