The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday declined cognizance against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case related to an alleged Money Laundering in the purchase of a property worth ₹36 crores. The court directed to release him on bond of ₹1 lakh. It also added that there was sufficient evidence against him but there was no sanction to prosecute him and declined the cognizance. The court further added that there is no evidence against Mariam Siddiqui and is also discharged.

Earlier on October 29, the ED had on October 29 filed a 110-page first supplementary prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent to a chargesheet), claiming Khan laundered money that was allegedly generated through corruption in the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ED arrested Khan from his Okhla residence in connection with the case.