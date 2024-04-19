The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) informed that the Rouse Avenue Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition at 2 pm today, seeking permission to provide him insulin in jail.

AAP said, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition in Rouse Avenue Court to provide insulin in jail. The court will hear Kejriwal's petition at 2 pm."

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack at the ruling BJP's "modus operandi" regarding the treatment meted out to Kejriwal in jail. While reiterating AAP's allegation at a press conference, he said, "If the rules of jail do not allow health-related information of an inmate to be shared with anyone, then why did the ED publicise a fake diet chart of Kejriwal in the media on Thursday," PTI reported.

He accused the BJP-led NDA government of hatching a deep conspiracy against Delhi Chief Minister and expressed his fears and concern over Arvind Kejriwal's health.

Hitting out at BJP, Sanjay Singh said that BJP's "modus operandi" can stoop to the level of even killing someone, reported PTI.

The MP also slammed BJP leaders for undermining the issue and "making fun" of an ailment suffered by Delhi CM. The minister alleged that "misleading" news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media, asserting that Kejriwal will not bow down.

On Thursday, Delhi Education minister Atishi had accused BJP of instigating a conspiracy to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail. The prison authorities dismissed these charges.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in the excise policy case. On Thursday, the law enforcement body accused Kejriwal of trying to create grounds for medical bail or a shift to a hospital. The ED submitted before the court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas, and sweets every day, despite having type 2 diabetes.

(With inputs from PTI)

