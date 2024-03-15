A Delhi court has reserved its verdict on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking stay on magistrate court proceedings exemption from personal appearance in the complaint case by Enforcement Directorate, as reported by Bar and Bench . The verdict will be out after lunch today.

On ED summons, Advocate Ramesh Gupta representing CM Arvind Kejriwal told news agency ANI, "We have two revisions against two summoning orders. One argument already had yesterday, today we have taken some more pleas, that, before prosecuting under 174 IPC, the ED needed to give a so-cause notice under section 63 that a penalty can be imposed for willful default and only after that the complaint could have been filed. Secondly, the summon was sent to Arvind Kejriwal, the CM and he has given the reason for his absence because of responsibilities as a CM in all these days. But that reply wasn't considered and responded to, either by the ED or the court while issuing the summons..."

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!