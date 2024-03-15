Active Stocks
Delhi Court to pronounce verdict on Kejriwal's plea against personal appearance in ED case today

Livemint

Delhi court reserves verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's plea for stay on magistrate court proceedings and exemption from personal appearance in ED complaint case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

A Delhi court has reserved its verdict on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking stay on magistrate court proceedings exemption from personal appearance in the complaint case by Enforcement Directorate, as reported by Bar and Bench. The verdict will be out after lunch today.

On ED summons, Advocate Ramesh Gupta representing CM Arvind Kejriwal told news agency ANI, "We have two revisions against two summoning orders. One argument already had yesterday, today we have taken some more pleas, that, before prosecuting under 174 IPC, the ED needed to give a so-cause notice under section 63 that a penalty can be imposed for willful default and only after that the complaint could have been filed. Secondly, the summon was sent to Arvind Kejriwal, the CM and he has given the reason for his absence because of responsibilities as a CM in all these days. But that reply wasn't considered and responded to, either by the ED or the court while issuing the summons..."

Published: 15 Mar 2024, 01:09 PM IST
