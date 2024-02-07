Delhi Court to today hear ED complaint against Arvind Kejriwal skipping summons
The ED has filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping its summons for the fifth time in connection with a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court is scheduled to today hear the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged non-compliance with the agency's summons in the money laundering case related to the liquor policy, as per an ANI report.