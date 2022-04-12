New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said his government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the capital and there is no major reason to panic at present.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters, PTI reported.

He said all necessary steps will be taken if the need arises.

Delhi reported a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday, the highest in the last two months, triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid in the capital.

Meanwhile, India reported 796 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data updated at 8am today. With this, the active caseload has gone up to 11,889.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who chaired a meeting of the country's key experts on the new ‘XE variant’ of coronavirus, directed officials to boost the ongoing monitoring and surveillance of new variants and cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.