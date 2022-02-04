Delhi: DDMA to decide on reopening of schools, gyms in crucial meet today

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority ( DDMA ) is scheduled to meet today to discuss further relaxations in COVID-19 curbs, including reopening of schools, gyms and providing relaxations in timings of night curfew in view of the declining cases ofCovid-19 in the national capital.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after witnessing a record high of 28,867 on January 13. The national capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

The DDMA meeting in which both the LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will be present is expected to take the decision on the opening of schools which have been closed from 28 December last year since the start of Omicron wave in the national capital. Anil Baijal is the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

In its last meeting, the decision of opening the schools came up and the Delhi government had recommended thereopening of schools, saying it was necessary to prevent further damage to the social and economic well-being of children.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the government had closed schools when it was not safe for children, but "excessive caution" was harming them.

Meanwhile,gym and spa owners have demanded the reopening of fitness centres in Delhi, claiming that the industry has been "ignored" for quite some time and people associated with it have incurred huge losses.

Delhi Gym Association, that has been staging protests and urging the Delhi government to reopen the fitness centres, has also threatened to take a legal route if their demands are not met this time, reported news agency ANI.

The DDMA in its last meeting scrapped weekend curfew and allowed bars and restaurants to function at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

However, it did not allow reopening of gyms in Delhi. There are about 5,500 gyms in Delhi and the livelihoods of over one lakh people depend on these, according to industry people.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.