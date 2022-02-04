Delhi: DDMA to decide on reopening of schools, gyms in crucial meet today

The DDMA meeting in which both the LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will be present is expected to take the decision on the opening of schools which have been closed from 28 December last year since the start of Omicron wave in the national capital. Anil Baijal is the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

