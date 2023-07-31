The Anti-Malaria Ekta Karmachari Union, a union of municipal workers responsible for fighting vector-borne diseases in Delhi, has announced an indefinite strike starting from July 31, if their demands are not met.

"We have recently served the notice on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) via its mayor and commissioner, saying that our members will go on an indefinite strike from July 31, if our long-pending demands are not met before that," the union's president Devanand Sharma said on July 22.

The strike is in response to their long-pending demands not being met by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The union is comprised of about 2,800 Dengue Breeding Checking (DBC) workers and around 2000 field workers.

Their demands include the regularisation of their jobs, better working conditions, increased health benefits such as health cards, and support for the family members if a worker dies.

"We also want that a job be given to next of kin if a DBC worker dies, and also we need health cards. We understand our role in combating dengue and malaria, but no one cares, how much we are suffering," said Sharma.

Sharma claimed that only one CL (casual leave) a month is given to a DBC worker and workload is too much, but no health cover. They claim that despite their critical role in combating diseases like dengue and malaria, their suffering is being ignored, and their grievances are not being addressed by the authorities.

"Our demand has been regularisation of our jobs, and MCD authorities are not doing it," Sharma said. He added that copies of the strike notice has also been sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor V K Saxena.

The strike comes at a concerning time for Delhi, as monsoon rains and water logging in parts of the city have increased the threat of vector-borne diseases, including dengue.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi assured that the demands of the striking workers will be looked into. She also urged the public to cooperate with the DBC staff when they visit households and warned of penal action if breeding of larvae is found during inspections.

Amid the threat of a "significant increase" in the number of cases of vector-borne diseases Delhi Mayor Oberoi on July 21 said the civic body was prepared to combat any such situation.

Delhi has experienced severe dengue outbreaks in the past, with 2015 being the worst outbreak since 1996. Dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in containers with clear and stagnant water.

Dengue control workers were hired in 1996 when Delhi had faced a massive dengue outbreak with over 10,200 cases and more than 420 deaths which was the worst outbreak on record for Delhi.

In 2006, Dengue control workers were given the tag of DBC workers.

More than 160 dengue cases were reported in the national capital till mid-July this year, the highest for this period since 2018, according to an MCD report. The report stated that 54 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period.

(With inputs from PTI)