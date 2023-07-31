Delhi: Dengue control municipal workers' union threatens to go on strike from today3 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:12 AM IST
A union of municipal workers in Delhi, responsible for fighting vector-borne diseases, have called an indefinite strike from July 31 if their demands are not met.
The Anti-Malaria Ekta Karmachari Union, a union of municipal workers responsible for fighting vector-borne diseases in Delhi, has announced an indefinite strike starting from July 31, if their demands are not met.
