Business News/ News / Delhi: Dense fog grips national capital; 21 trains running late. Check full list here
Delhi: Dense fog grips national capital; 21 trains running late. Check full list here

Several train services were impacted due to fog in Delhi

Several train services were impacted due to fog in Delhi. The Indian Railways informed that as many as 21 trains are running late in the national capital due to dense fog resulting in low visibility in the region.

According to the IMD, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'. IMD has said that the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

Published: 01 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST
