‘Delhi witnessing development revolution’: PM Modi inaugurates 2 highways worth ₹11,000 Cr to decongest NCR – Key Pts

“Delhi is witnessing development revolution,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, addressing the Capital after inaugurating two major National Highway projects, the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway and the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), worth ₹11,000 crore, on Sunday.
PM Modi said that the new projects “will increase the convenience of the people of the entire NCR of Delhi, Gurugram.”
