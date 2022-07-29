In Delhi, each assembly constituency will be divided into a minimum of three wards during the delimitation process that will be carried out in the national capital before the municipal polls, according to an official statement as quoted by news agency PTI. An estimated population in each ward is likely to fall between 65,000 and 67,000.

Erstwhile, the municipal corporations in Delhi comprised of a total 272 wards, that is, 104 each in the North and South corporations, and 64 in the East. The civic officials said that earlier there used to be four wards in each assembly constituency of the national capital.

Vijay Dev, Delimitation Committee Chairman said that the delimitation process of 250 wards of Delhi has been undertaken on the basis of 2011 census data.

After holding a meeting with the key stakeholders, the panel in an official statement said that the boundary of a ward shall be carved out within the boundary of the relevant Member of Legislative Assembly constituency and shall not cross it.

The panel further said that the Directorate of Census Operations, Geospatial Delhi Ltd (GSDL) is being engaged by the committee for the delimitation work. It also worked during the delimitation process of municipal corporation wards during 2016-17.

The statement said that Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer has provided a list of constituency-wise polling stations in the city and soft copies of maps of assembly constituencies.

According to the committee, the process will ensure that all voters are included in the newly delimited wards in every assembly constituency and no inconvenience to be faced by them in casting their votes in the civic body polls. The panel informed that once the draft of delimitation order is prepared, it will be made available in public domain.

Earlier this month, the Union Home Ministry had set up a three-member panel to carry out a fresh delimitation of the municipal wards in Delhi. The panel has three members--Vijay Dev, state election commissioner of Delhi, who will be its chairman; Pankaj Kumar Singh, joint secretary in Union ministry of housing and urban affairs; and Randhir Sahay, additional commissioner of MCD.

The civic polls following this would be the first since the reunification of three corporations in Delhi.

The reunified MCD had formally come into existence on 22 May with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

(With PTI inputs)