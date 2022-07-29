Delhi: Each constituency to be carved out into 3 wards during delimitation2 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 07:14 AM IST
An estimated population in each ward is likely to fall between 65,000 and 67,000 after the delimitation process.
In Delhi, each assembly constituency will be divided into a minimum of three wards during the delimitation process that will be carried out in the national capital before the municipal polls, according to an official statement as quoted by news agency PTI. An estimated population in each ward is likely to fall between 65,000 and 67,000.