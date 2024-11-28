During an ED raid for a cyber fraud case linked to the PYYPL app, officials were allegedly attacked in Delhi. An officer was injured but continued the operation.

During a raid in Delhi pertaining to a cyber fraud linked money laundering case, an Enforcement Directorate team was allegedly attacked at on Thursday, officials said.

The agency filed a police FIR regarding the incident at a farmhouse raided by ED officials in the Bijwasan area, within the jurisdiction of the Kapashera police station in southwest Delhi.

An Additional Director of ED suffered minor injuries during the attack. He is continuing with the searches after he was given first aid, officials said.

According to news agency ANI, there were five people in the farmhouse at the time of attack, and one of them managed to run away.

The alleged accused in the case, including Ashok Sharma and his brother, allegedly attacked the ED team. The situation is under control and searches are going on, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The probe pertains to a case against the PYYPL, a non-bank digital app, targeting top chartered accountants allegedly linked to a massive cybercrime network operating across India.

The network, too, was being run by some Chartered Accountants (CAs), the PTI sources claimed.

The search operations, according to PTI sources, were launched after the probing agency got inputs from the I4C (Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) about cyber crimes like phishing, QR code cheating, part time job fraud leading to fraud with many people.

It was found that money earned through this cyber fraud was being layered through as many as 15,000 'mule' accounts and withdrawn using debit and credit cards.

Using these cards, it was found, money was remitted to top up virtual accounts on UAE-based Pyypl payment aggregator and subsequently funds were used from Pyypl to buy crypto currency.

“Today, ED HIU has searched the top CAs involved in this racket. Searches are going on," added the agency.