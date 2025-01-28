Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, January 28 allowed the appeal moved by Delhi CM Atishi against a summons issued to her in a defamation case, news agency ANI reported.

Special judge Vishal Gogne passed the order on an appeal filed by the AAP leader against an order of a magisterial court that issued a summons to Atishi. BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor had filed a defamation complaint against CM Atishi.

Hearing the case, the judge observed the submission of Atishi's counsel that Kapoor was not defamed by her as the alleged defamatory statement was against the BJP and not an individual.

The summoning order passed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate is set aside, the court said.

With agency inputs.