Delhi Elections 2025 voting today! Are schools, colleges, banks closed in the national capital on February 5?

Delhi Elections 2025: Seventy assembly constituencies in Delhi will vote on Wednesday to decide the fate of Delhi for next five years. Schools, colleges, government offices, banks, and other establishments will remain closed today due to Delhi Elections 2025 voting.

The Delhi election 2025 result will be announced on February 8, Saturday after vote counting. As Delhi votes today, know about the offices and institutions which will remain shut on Wednesday, February 5.

Delh elections 2025 voting: What will remain closed today? -Liquor shops in Delhi will be closed on Wednesday, February 5, due to voting in Delhi elections. As per a Delhi government order, all liquor shops and other establishments serving alcohol in Delhi will remain shut from February 3 to 5. Liquor shops will remain closed on February 8 due to Delhi election result.

-Offices of all government departments, local/autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, will remain closed today in Delhi. The voting day in Delhi, ie February 5, has been declared as a public holiday.

-A Delhi government's notification shared by news agency ANI read, “The Lieutenant Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, the 5th February, 2025 to be a Public Holiday in all the Government Offices, Local/Autonomous Bodies, Public Sector Undertakings under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Delhi.”

-Since it is a public holiday in Delhi on Wednesday, all educational institutes like schools, colleges, will also remain shut.

Delhi Elections 2025 Delhi will go to polls at 7 AM on February 5 to elect representatives for the 8th Assembly. The three major parties in the elections are the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is the incumbent party which on the last two Delhi Assembly Elections held in 2015 and 2020. Congress is looking to regain its position in the national capital as the grand old party was in power in Delhi for 15 years. The BJP has not been in power in Delhi for 27 years.