Delhi excise policy: Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody in CBI case ends today. What’s next?

  • Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in the CBI case ends today after the Delhi court granted an extension on July 12. The CBI charged the AAP convener as the primary conspirator in the irregularities associated with the Delhi excise policy.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published25 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Delhi excise policy: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in CBI case to ends today on July 25
Delhi excise policy: Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody in CBI case to ends today on July 25(PTI)

Delhi excise policy case: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in the high-profile excise policy case ends today, July 25, after the Rouse Avenue court extended his detention earlier. The court will review Kejriwal's custody today, sparking speculation about the next steps in the CBI's investigation against him.

The CBI arrested the AAP national convener in a corruption case under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) concerning the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The development about the extension of judicial custody on July 12 came hours after the Supreme Court granted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor interim bail. The CBI arrested the 55-year-old AAP leader on June 26. He has been in judicial custody in the ED case since March 31.

What is the Delhi Excise Policy Case?

The CBI charged the Delhi Chief Minister as ‘one of the primary conspirators’ in the irregularities related to the excise policy case. The agency claimed that Vijay Nair, the ex-media in-charge of AAP and a close associate of Kejriwal, had been communicating with several liquor producers and traders.

In the Delhi court, the investigating agency alleged that Vijay Nair demanded undue gratification for incorporating provisions favourable to the AAP in the excise policy since March 2021.

Furthermore, the CBI had alleged that 44.45 crore was transferred via ‘hawala channels' to Goa state from June 2021 to January 2022 and used in AAP's assembly poll campaign. This allocation was among the 100 crore kickbacks received by AAP, as stated in CBI's previous chargesheet.

The Supreme Court verdict was termed a “victory of truth” by AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sandeep Pathak.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the sitting MP from New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj, alleged that the AAP was trying to "misguide" Delhi people. “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been granted interim bail only because one point of law has been referred to the larger bench. ED presented a detailed chargesheet in front of the court a few days ago. As per that chargesheet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the kingpin of the excise policy scam,” PTI quoted Bansuri Swaraj as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)

25 Jul 2024, 10:53 AM IST
