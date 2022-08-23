Delhi Excise Policy case: ED files money laundering case against Manish Sisodia

A money laundering case has been registered against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case. The money laundering case has also been registered against other accused in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case to probe the alleged irregularities in it.
Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) suspended the then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari days after Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena approved the suspension and initiation of disciplinary proceedings for "serious lapses" against 11 officers in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia has also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had offered him the "CM's post" and a closure of all cases against him if he quit the AAP and joined the saffron party, prompting an attack from the saffron party.
BJP MP from Northeast Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, asked the AAP leader to name the person who made these "offers" to him.
Arvind Kejriwal has also said that his party has the audio recording of the BJP's "offer" to Manish Sisodia that all cases against him will be dropped if he switched sides.
Earlier in the day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has so far supported Manish Sisodia, claimed that his deputy is likely to be arrested in the next few days in the Excise Policy case.
"We heard that they (CBI) will arrest Manish Sisodia within the next 10 days, but now I feel that they will arrest him in the next 2-3 days," Aam Aadmi Party national convener Kejriwal said addressing a public meet in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.
