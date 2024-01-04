Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, late on Wednesday, claimed citing unnamed inputs that the ED is likely to arrest Chief Minister and AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal on 4 January. Kejriwal skipped the agency's summons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case on Wednesday. Taking to X, AAP leader and Delhi's Law and PWD Minister, Atishi, said, “News coming in that ED is going to raid Arvind Kejriwal's residence tomorrow morning. Arrest likely." After Atishi's post, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also took to X, claiming speculations about Kejriwal's arrest by the ED. "It is heard that tomorrow morning, ED is going to reach the house of Chief Minister Kejriwal and arrest him," Bharadwaj said. Also Read: What happens to the AAP-led Delhi govt if Arvind Kejriwal is arrested?

These claims by the AAP ministers came a day after Kejriwal skipped the 3rd summons for questioning in the Delhi excise case on Wednesday. Yesterday, AAP stated that Arvind Kejriwal is willing to cooperate with the ED, but they have argued that the intent behind the summons is to facilitate his arrest.

The party has also said that the ED has not yet specified in what capacity has Kejriwal been called for questioning, is he witness or accused in excise policy case. The party further alleged that BJP-led Centre is hatching conspiracy to arrest CM Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls.

Prior to this, ED had issued summons on November 2 and December 21 however, Kerjirwal refused to appear before the federal agency on both the occasions.

In the second summons, Kejriwal reportedly went on a 10-day 'Vipassana' meditation course at an undisclosed location and returned on December 30 while he skipped the first summons on November 2 alleging that the notice was "illegal" and “politically motivated."

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!