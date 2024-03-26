Delhi excise case: BRS leader K Kavitha to get bail today? ED says 'further custodial interrogation not required'
Delhi excise policy case: The ED did not seek further custodial interrogation of Kavitha, daughter of ex-Telangana CM, in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 26 March told Delhi's Rouse Avenue court that further custodial interrogation of BRS leader K Kavitha is not required in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case. The BRS leader's counsel has sought interim bail in Delhi court on grounds of her son's exams, news agency PTI has reported.