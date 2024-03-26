Active Stocks
Tue Mar 26 2024 12:38:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.60 0.43%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.75 -1.80%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.60 -0.86%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,084.00 -0.56%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 987.75 0.84%
Business News/ News / Delhi excise case: BRS leader K Kavitha to get bail today? ED says 'further custodial interrogation not required'
BackBack

Delhi excise case: BRS leader K Kavitha to get bail today? ED says 'further custodial interrogation not required'

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Delhi excise policy case: The ED did not seek further custodial interrogation of Kavitha, daughter of ex-Telangana CM, in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (PTI)Premium
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 26 March told Delhi's Rouse Avenue court that further custodial interrogation of BRS leader K Kavitha is not required in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case. The BRS leader's counsel has sought interim bail in Delhi court on grounds of her son's exams, news agency PTI has reported.

K Kavitha was produced by the ED to Rouse Avenue court at the end of her custody in excise case. The 46-year-old was arrested by the central probe agency on March 15.

While speaking to reporters before entering court, Kavitha said, “This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. It is a fabricated and false case. We will come out clean. It is an illegal case. We will fight it out. Jai Telangana".

Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. ED alleged that Kavitha was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was arrested on 15 March after a search operation was conducted at her residence.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal arrested: What is Delhi excise policy case? | Explained

According to the ED, Kavitha along with others allegedly conspired with the top leaders of the AAP including the recently arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation. So far, a total of 16 people including Kejriwal, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair from AAP have been arrested.

Earlier on 22 March, the SC had refused to grant her bail. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi had asked Kavitha to approach the trial court, saying it is a practice that this court is following and cannot bypass the protocol.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Mar 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App