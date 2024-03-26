The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 26 March told Delhi's Rouse Avenue court that further custodial interrogation of BRS leader K Kavitha is not required in the Delhi excise policy money laundering case. The BRS leader's counsel has sought interim bail in Delhi court on grounds of her son's exams, news agency PTI has reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

K Kavitha was produced by the ED to Rouse Avenue court at the end of her custody in excise case. The 46-year-old was arrested by the central probe agency on March 15.

While speaking to reporters before entering court, Kavitha said, "This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. It is a fabricated and false case. We will come out clean. It is an illegal case. We will fight it out. Jai Telangana".

Kavitha is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. ED alleged that Kavitha was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of ₹100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital. She was arrested on 15 March after a search operation was conducted at her residence.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal arrested: What is Delhi excise policy case? | Explained According to the ED, Kavitha along with others allegedly conspired with the top leaders of the AAP including the recently arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia to get favours in the Delhi Excise policy formulation and implementation. So far, a total of 16 people including Kejriwal, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair from AAP have been arrested.

Earlier on 22 March, the SC had refused to grant her bail. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi had asked Kavitha to approach the trial court, saying it is a practice that this court is following and cannot bypass the protocol.

