The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on 8 April dismissed the interim bail application moved by BRS leader K Kavitha in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a Breaking News story. More details awaited)

