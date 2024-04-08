Hello User
Business News/ News / Delhi excise policy case: Rouse Court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi excise policy case: Rouse Court denies interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha

  • Interim bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha rejected by Delhi court in money laundering case.

The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on 8 April dismissed the interim bail application moved by BRS leader K Kavitha in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

(This is a Breaking News story. More details awaited)

