AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia to stay in judicial custody until March 7 over Delhi Liquor Policy case, media reports have stated. Earlier in the day, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia were produced at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with excise policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CBI had on February 26 last year arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) subsequently arrested him on March 9 in the connected money laundering case while he was in judicial custody in Tihar jail.

Also Read: Delhi Economic Survey 2023-24: Atishi says 22% rise in per capita income, economy to grow at 9.17% in FY24 | 10 Points On 4 October, Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED. ED had told the court that Sanjay Singh was part of the conspiracy to collect kickbacks from liquor groups in the Delhi excise policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi liquor scam case or the excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelization and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal government's budget on March 4. Here is what to expect Last year, ED filed its first chargesheet in the case. The agency said it has so far undertaken over 200 search operations in this case after filing an FIR after taking cognizance of a CBI case that was registered on the recommendation of the Delhi lieutenant governor.

(More details awaited) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!