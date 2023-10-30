Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia's bail denied in corruption and money-laundering cases related to Delhi excise policy scam.
Delhi excise policy case: The Supreme Court on 30 October denied bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in corruption, money-laundering cases related to alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The court's verdict came on the separate cases lodged against Sisodia by the CBI and ED in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.