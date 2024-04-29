{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the counsel of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why the bail application was not filed before the trial court, while hearing a petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Appearing for Kejriwal, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the bail application was not filed because the arrest was illegal, reported ANI.

The apex court also asked Singhvi if the chief minister was named in the Central Bureau of Investigation's case or the ED's Enforcement Case Investigation Report. However, Kejriwal’s lawyer responded that he was not named.

The apex court will continue the hearing in the case on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the legal news portal Live Law, Singhvi argued that this was a traditional bail and urged the court to see Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"You are arresting someone after Model Code of Conduct after not arresting for long. Either you have imminent material, or there is material on guilt, or some basis which we don't know," Singhvi added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on April 25, the ED filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the Delhi chief minister's plea against his arrest, saying that he did not cooperate with the central agency despite multiple summons issued to him.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal's wife Sunita and cabinet minister Atishi Marlena met him in Tihar jail.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

