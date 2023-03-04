Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's CBI remand extended till 6 March1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 03:32 PM IST
- Rouse Avenue Court extends former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till 6th March in Delhi excise policy case.
The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till 6 March, arrested in the corruption case related to the Delhi excise policy scam. The court has also fixed 10 March for the hearing in the bail plea of Manish Sisodia and issued a notice to the investigation agency on the Delhi minister’s bail plea.
