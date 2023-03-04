Home / News / Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's CBI remand extended till 6 March
The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till 6 March, arrested in the corruption case related to the Delhi excise policy scam. The court has also fixed 10 March for the hearing in the bail plea of Manish Sisodia and issued a notice to the investigation agency on the Delhi minister’s bail plea.

The CBI has sought further three-day custody of Manish Sisodia, alleging that the Delhi minister has been non-cooperative. The investigation agency has granted only two-day custody to it for further probe into the Delhi excise policy scam.

