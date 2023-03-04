Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's CBI remand extended till 6 March

Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's CBI remand extended till 6 March

1 min read . 03:32 PM IST Livemint
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

  • Rouse Avenue Court extends former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till 6th March in Delhi excise policy case.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till 6 March, arrested in the corruption case related to the Delhi excise policy scam. The court has also fixed 10 March for the hearing in the bail plea of Manish Sisodia and issued a notice to the investigation agency on the Delhi minister’s bail plea.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till 6 March, arrested in the corruption case related to the Delhi excise policy scam. The court has also fixed 10 March for the hearing in the bail plea of Manish Sisodia and issued a notice to the investigation agency on the Delhi minister’s bail plea.

The CBI has sought further three-day custody of Manish Sisodia, alleging that the Delhi minister has been non-cooperative. The investigation agency has granted only two-day custody to it for further probe into the Delhi excise policy scam.

The CBI has sought further three-day custody of Manish Sisodia, alleging that the Delhi minister has been non-cooperative. The investigation agency has granted only two-day custody to it for further probe into the Delhi excise policy scam.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP