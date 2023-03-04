Delhi excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's CBI remand extended till 6 March

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's CBI remand till 6 March, arrested in the corruption case related to the Delhi excise policy scam. The court has also fixed 10 March for the hearing in the bail plea of Manish Sisodia and issued a notice to the investigation agency on the Delhi minister’s bail plea.

