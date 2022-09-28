Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / Delhi Excise Policy news: AAP's Vijay Nair sent to CBI remand for 5 days

Delhi Excise Policy news: AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair has been sent to CBI remand
1 min read . 04:36 PM ISTLivemint

  • Vijay Nair has been sent to CBI remand for five days by a Delhi court

A Delhi court has sent AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand for five days in the Delhi Excise policy case. The CBI had sought a remand for seven days.

