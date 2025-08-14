Delhi: Fire breaks out at AIIMS' Mother and Child Block; 10 fire tenders rush to spot

Delhi: A fire broke out at AIIMS Delhi's Mother and Child block, on Thursday evening, after which 10 fire tenders rushed to spot, said Delhi Fire Services. No casualties have been reported.
Firefighting operations are currently underway, reported news wire PTI.
Officers from the Delhi Fire Services said the information about the fire at the AIIMS block was received at 5.15 pm.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
