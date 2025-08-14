Delhi: Fire breaks out at AIIMS' Mother and Child Block; 10 fire tenders rush to spot

Delhi: Firefighting operations are currently underway at the Mother and Child Block of AIIMS

Livemint
Updated14 Aug 2025, 06:51 PM IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out at AIIMS' Mother and Child Block; 10 fire tenders rush to spot
Delhi: Fire breaks out at AIIMS' Mother and Child Block; 10 fire tenders rush to spot

Delhi: A fire broke out at AIIMS Delhi's Mother and Child block, on Thursday evening, after which 10 fire tenders rushed to spot, said Delhi Fire Services. No casualties have been reported.

Firefighting operations are currently underway, reported news wire PTI.

Officers from the Delhi Fire Services said the information about the fire at the AIIMS block was received at 5.15 pm. 

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Track live updates on Stray Dogs Supreme Court Hearing here on Livemint.

Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi: Fire breaks out at AIIMS' Mother and Child Block; 10 fire tenders rush to spot
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.