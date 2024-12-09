Delhi: A massive fire erupted at a restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Monday. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and douse the fire.

As per media reports, the fire first started at Jungle Jamboree restaurant. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said, "We received a fire call near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," news agency PTI reported.