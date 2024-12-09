Hello User
Business News/ News / Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Rajouri Garden | Video

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Rajouri Garden | Video

Written By Fareha Naaz

A massive fire erupted at a restaurant in Rajouri Garden, Delhi, on December 9. Ten fire tenders arrived at the accident site. Firefighters battled thick smoke as authorities cordoned off the area.

Delhi: A major fire broke out at Jungle Jamboree restaurant in Rajouri Garden, West Delhi.

Delhi: A massive fire erupted at a restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Monday. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and douse the fire.

As per media reports, the fire first started at Jungle Jamboree restaurant. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said, "We received a fire call near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," news agency PTI reported.

As can be seen in the video, thick smoke engulfed the area as fireman attempted to douse fire with water jet. To facilitate firefighting operations, authorities cordoned off the vicinity amid panic among the nearby shopkeepers.

