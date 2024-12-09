Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at restaurant in Rajouri Garden | Video

A massive fire erupted at a restaurant in Rajouri Garden, Delhi, on December 9. Ten fire tenders arrived at the accident site. Firefighters battled thick smoke as authorities cordoned off the area.

Delhi: A massive fire erupted at a restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Monday. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and douse the fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per media reports, the fire first started at Jungle Jamboree restaurant. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said, "We received a fire call near Rajouri Garden Metro Station at 2.01 pm. 10 fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to control the blaze," news agency PTI reported.