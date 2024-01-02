Several train services were impacted due to fog in Delhi. The Indian Railways has informed that as many as 26 trains are running late in the national capital due to fog. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD has also issued an alert for dense to very dense fog with visibility less than 50 meters in night hours/morning hours at some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi from 1-3 January. In addition to this, the weather department has issued severe to very severe cold day with minimum temperature less than 10 degree Celsius very likely at many pockets of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on 1 and 2 January.

Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts very dense fog, severe cold day, rains in THESE states till 6 Jan. Check forecast According to the IMD, a 'very dense' fog is declared when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, while it is 'dense' when the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres. Fog is considered 'moderate' when the visibility is between 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 'shallow' between 501 and 1,000 metres.

The air quality in the national capital stood in the ‘very poor' category on 2 January. On Tuesday, the overall AQI of Delhi stood at 346 at 6.30 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Yesterday, The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. The GRAP-III was invoked across Delhi-NCR on December 22 to deal with poor air quality and rising air pollution in the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

