The Delhi Airport on December 25 has issued an advisory informing passengers that flights that are not compliant with Category III (CAT III) may experience disruptions due to fog. In addition to this, it also urged travelers to contact their respective airlines for tor updated flight information.

In its advisory, the airport said, “While landing and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience cause is deeply regretted.”

According to RWFC Delhi, moderate fog is expected in most areas, with dense fog in some isolated locations during the morning. The weather bureau has forecasted mainly clear skies with smog, and shallow fog is likely in the evening and night.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 9 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degree Celsius.

Delhi pollution update As per SAFAR data at 7 am, the AQI in the national capital has been recorded at 337, falling in the "very poor" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI readings for various areas are as follows: Alipur at 327, Anand Vihar at 363, Dwarka Sector 8 at 374, Jahangirpuri at 374, RK Puram at 357, and Wazirpur at 384.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Delhi experienced light rain across several parts, further amplifying the winter chill. Visuals from Kasturba Gandhi Marg showed how the drizzle added a wintry touch to the festive atmosphere. These showers also brought temporary relief from the city's persistent pollution, settling dust particles and slightly improving air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10 pm stood at 356, still in the "very poor" category. However, the unexpected rain caused traffic jams and congestion in parts of the city, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace on roads like Ring Road near South Extension.