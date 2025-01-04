Delhi fog alert: The Delhi airport on January 4 issued advisory for passengers as dense fog hit national capital. The airport in its advisory said that flights that are not CAT III complaints may be affected. It advised passengers to contact airlines for updated flight information.

IndiGo Airlines notified passengers that flight schedules are being affected due to fog in Delhi.

Taking to their official social media handle, it wrote, “#Delhi continues to experience significantly reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules. Customers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd and allow extra time for travel, as low visibility may lead to slow traffic on the roads. Hoping for a bright, clear, sunny day ahead.”

Air India also issued advisory saying, “Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India. Please check your flight status at: http://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport.”