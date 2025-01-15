Delhi fog: Delhi airport advised passengers to stay updated on schedules by coordinating with airlines to avoid disruptions. The IMD said cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, with light rain or drizzle likely in some areas.

Delhi fog: The residents of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) woke up to a thick layer of fog on Wednesday morning. Zero or low visibility due to fog resulted in disruption of operations of several trains and more than 100 flights in the city. Several airlines issued advisories, urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Travel advisories amid Delhi fog The budget carrier IndiGo airline in a post on X stated, “#6ETravelAdvisory: For the latest updates on your flight status, please visit: https://bit.ly/31paVKQ. If your flight is cancelled, you can explore alternate flight options or claim a refund here: https://bit.ly/31lwD2y."

Urging passengers to check their flight status, Air India issued a travel advisory, "Poor visibility due to dense fog and airport congestion may affect flight operations in Delhi and some other cities today."

SpiceJet warned against flight delays and cancellations due to inclement weather conditions and in a post on X stated, “Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://spicejet.com/#status."

IMD update on Delhi fog Amid the intense fog and cold wave conditions in Delhi-NCR, Noida and Ghaziabad witnessed zero visibility during the morning hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain or drizzle is likely over Delhi-NCR light on Wednesday amid yellow alert for cold wave. The minimum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

The yellow alert warning will be effective until January 18 while light precipitation and fog is likely tomorrow as well.

According to Flightradar24.com, over 100 flights were delayed on January 15. Adverse weather conditions disrupted operations of over 26 trains, PTI reported. CAT-III facility is effective at IGI Airport on all runways which allows flight operations in low visibility conditions.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) posted an update on X about flight operations, “While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected." It added, “Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."