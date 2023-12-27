Delhi fog update: Trains and flights in New Delhi are delayed due to dense fog and low visibility, affecting approximately 110 flights at the Delhi airport.

A thick layer of fog engulfed in Delhi on 27 December as cold wave maintained its grip in northern India. Citizens in the national capital woke up to a hazy morning as dense fog covered the city leading to low visibility and disruption in traffic, causing a delay for the commuters. The temperature recorded today is almost seven degrees. As per IMD, dense to very dense' fog alert has been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and several other states during 27th-29th December. Also Read: Weather update: IMD issues very dense fog alert in Delhi, Punjab, THESE states till 31 December. Check forecast Following this, trains arriving and departing from New Delhi are delayed due to fog and low visibility. As per News18 report, over 25 trains including arrival and departure are running late. Speaking of flights, 110 flights including domestic and international are delayed, as per information sourced from the Delhi Airport FIDS (Flight Information Display System) said as reported by ANI. 28 International departure flights, 15 International arrival flights, 42 Domestic departure flights and 25 Domestic Arrival were affected as of 8:30 AM on Wednesday morning, it stated. Speaking of visibility, as per IMD, Delhi (Palam) Airport, Safdarjung reported 50 m visibility at 7 am. Morning visuals from Delhi's Dhaula Kuan, India Gate, Barapullah and the Delhi-Noida border area were engulfed in dense fog.

The Delhi Airport Authority has issued an advisory stating that while landing and takeoffs continue, flights not complaint with CAT III (category III) standards may face disruptions.

"While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III complaint may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi airport stated in a post of X. Notably, CAT III refers to a type of Instrument landing system that allows the flights to land in low visibility conditions such as fog, snow and rain.

Meanwhile, the weather department has warned of possible health impacts on people due to the dense fog in the national capital. "Dense fog contains particulate matter and other pollutants and in case exposed it gets lodged in the lungs, clogging them and decreasing their functional capacity which increases episodes of wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath," IMD said in a release.