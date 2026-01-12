Delhi freezes amid IMD's two-day orange alert for cold wave; Ayanagar temp plunges to record 2.9°C

Delhi residents are reeling under cold wave conditions, with Ayanagar recording a minimum temperature of 2.9°C on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a two-day orange alert for a cold wave after several parts of the city reported temperatures below normal on 11 January.

With minimum temperatures plunging close to the three-degree mark at multiple locations, Palam recorded its lowest minimum temperature in several years. The Ridge area, meanwhile, registered a minimum of 3.7°C.

Predicting cold wave conditions and dense fog over the coming days, the IMD’s forecast for Monday said: “Mainly clear sky. Cold wave conditions at a few places. Shallow to moderate fog during morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to be in the ranges of 18°C to 20°C and 2°C to 4°C, respectively.”

The meteorological department warned of a 3.1°C to 5.0°C drop in minimum temperatures below normal in Delhi, while maximum temperatures may fall by 1.6°C to 3.0°C below normal. In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD said: “Dense fog conditions are also likely during morning hours in isolated to some pockets over the Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab till the 16th, and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till the 17th.”

It further noted: “Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on the 12th, and cold wave conditions on 13 January.”

The Safdarjung monitoring station recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8°C on Sunday night, which is expected to drop further to around 3°C tonight, PTI reported. The Ridge station logged a minimum of 3.7°C, while Lodhi Road recorded 4.6°C on 11 January.

Dense fog alert for Delhi The weather office issued a nowcast warning for the national capital, valid until 11:23 am on Monday. The yellow alert said: “Moderate fog is very likely over parts of Central Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and North Delhi.”

Amid low visibility, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued a passenger advisory, warning of possible flight delays and cancellations due to foggy conditions. The advisory said: “Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays and cancellations. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information or visit our official website.”

Air India and SpiceJet also issued advisories after visibility at the Delhi airport dropped to 150 metres at 9:40 AM.

