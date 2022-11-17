The police custody of Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner at a rented flat in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, has been extended by five days. The Delhi court has also allowed the police application seeking permission for the Narco analysis test or a lie-detector test on Aaftab Poonawala for allegedly changing his statements since his arrest. Aaftab Poonawala is accused of smothering his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and later cutting her into 35 pieces before throwing them away in nearby areas over the course of 18 days in May 2022.
According to the investigators, the narco test is necessary since Aaftab Poonawala is changing his statements and not cooperating in the probe. Blood samples of Shraddha Walkar's father were also collected for DNA analysis of the 13 body parts recovered so far.
