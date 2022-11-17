The police custody of Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner at a rented flat in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, has been extended by five days. The Delhi court has also allowed the police application seeking permission for the Narco analysis test or a lie-detector test on Aaftab Poonawala for allegedly changing his statements since his arrest. Aaftab Poonawala is accused of smothering his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and later cutting her into 35 pieces before throwing them away in nearby areas over the course of 18 days in May 2022.

