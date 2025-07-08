Delhi fuel ban for End-of-Life vehicles delayed! New rule to kick in from Nov 1

The Commission for Air Quality Management, the Centre's panel on air quality in Delhi-NCR, has decided to put on hold the implementation of the fuel ban on overage vehicles until November 1, 2025. The new rule which bans fueling of ‘End-of-Life’ (EOL) vehicles in the national capital will now come into effect from November 1, CAQM said in a statement.

EOL vehicles are diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. According to directions issued earlier, such vehicles are not to be given fuel in Delhi from July 1 irrespective of the states they are registered in.

The fuel ban will be enforced in five NCR cities Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Sonipat and later, will be imposed in rest of NCR, the air quality panel said.

The CAQM said, “All End of Life (EOL) vehicles shall be denied fueling w.e.f. 01.11.2025 in the NCT of Delhi and 5 high vehicle density districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar and Sonipat and w.e.f. 01.04.2026 in the rest of NCR.”

The delay in implementation of End-of-Life vehicle policy till November 1 comes a day after Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted the Delhi government's request to the CAQM to postpone the enforcement in the national capital.

According to an official statement by CAQM, direction 89 will be amended to allow EOL to receive fuel from pumps till November 1. Also Read | Middle class backlash or political pressure? Why Delhi govt wants fuel ban for overage vehicles on hold

“The 24th meeting of the Commission for Air Quality in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) was held today, during which issue related to implementation of Direction no. 89 as flagged by GNCTD was deliberated upon,” the statement read.

CAQM said the Delhi government brought attention to the issue in a letter on July 3, highlighting “some operational and infrastructural challenges in implementation of direction No 89 dates April 23, 2025,” it added.