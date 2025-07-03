Delhi fuel ban: We are still flying over 40-year-old aircraft, why restrictions on personal vehicles, asks ex-IAF pilot

A former Indian Air Force pilot has weighed in on the contentious Delhi government's order to ban the refuelling of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years -- an order now under review, as the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government has requested the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to place the enforcement on hold.

Ex-IAF pilot Sanjeev Kapoor raised concerns over the selective crackdown on personal vehicles while older modes of transport continue to operate unchecked.

"We are still flying aircraft that are over 40 years old and many of our trains, buses, boats, ferries, and commercial planes in daily use are more than three decades old," he wrote. “So why are restrictions being imposed only on personal vehicles?”

Kapoor also voiced concerns about the possible unintended effects of the ban. “With fuel no longer available at gas stations, this will only create a parallel ecosystem, which is neither sustainable nor desirable. That’s my take,” he added.

‘Technological Challenges’ Amid public outrage, the Delhi government has 'put on hold' its controversial order barring fuel for 'end of life' vehicles -- referring to petrol cars older than 15 years and diesel vehicles over 10 years old.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told reporters that implementing such a fuel ban is challenging due to 'technological challenges and complex systems.' He added that authorities are working on a plan to seize poorly-maintained vehicles, rather than penalise owners who properly maintain their cars and motorcycles.