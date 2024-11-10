Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80; all you need to know about veteran Tamil actor

  • Delhi Ganesh, the veteran Tamil actor, has passed away at 80 due to health issues from old age.

Livemint
Updated10 Nov 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80
Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh has passed away after suffering with health issues due to old age. He was 80. As per Tamil Samayam report, he passed away at 11.30 pm last night. According to reports, the last rites will be held today i.e. November 10.

Also Read | Tamil OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

Here's all you need to know about Delhi Ganesh

Delhi Ganesh, born on August 1, 1944, made his cinematic debut in 1976 with the iconic director K. Balachander's film Pattina Pravesam.

Over the years, he has appeared in more than 400 films including Tamil, Telugu, and Malyalam.

Prior to acting, he had also served in the Indian Air Force for a decade i.e. 1964-1974.

Also Read | Vijay’s TVK opposes it all: From ’One Nation, One Election’ to Tamil song row

Delhi Ganesh is famous for his roles in movies including Nayakan (1987) and Michael Madhana Kama Rajan (1990).

Some of his other notable films include Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), Aahaa..! (1997), Thenali (2000), and Engamma Maharani (1981).

 

Also Read | Will ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay disrupt bipolar politics of Tamil Nadu?

In 1979, he had won Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in Pasi while in 1994, he was given Kalaimamani Award.

He was also known for portraying a wide range of characters, including villains, friends, and fathers and has worked with famous including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Vijayakanth.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Business NewsNewsDelhi Ganesh passes away at 80; all you need to know about veteran Tamil actor

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.