Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80; all you need to know about veteran Tamil actor

Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh has passed away after suffering with health issues due to old age. He was 80. As per Tamil Samayam report, he passed away at 11.30 pm last night. According to reports, the last rites will be held today i.e. November 10.

Here's all you need to know about Delhi Ganesh Delhi Ganesh, born on August 1, 1944, made his cinematic debut in 1976 with the iconic director K. Balachander's film Pattina Pravesam.

Over the years, he has appeared in more than 400 films including Tamil, Telugu, and Malyalam.

Prior to acting, he had also served in the Indian Air Force for a decade i.e. 1964-1974.

Delhi Ganesh is famous for his roles in movies including Nayakan (1987) and Michael Madhana Kama Rajan (1990).

Some of his other notable films include Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), Aahaa..! (1997), Thenali (2000), and Engamma Maharani (1981).

In 1979, he had won Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in Pasi while in 1994, he was given Kalaimamani Award.