Delhi gets Independence Day gift: CM Gupta announces ₹5 meals at Atal Canteens, pucca houses for slum-dwellers

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Friday, August 15, announced major makeover plan for the national capital. To increase availability of affordable meals, she revealed that Atal Canteens will provide meals at ₹5 for needy.

"We're going to open Atal Canteens to provide meals at ₹5 for needy in Delhi, "Rekha Gupta said during 79th Independence Day speech.

Vowing to rejuvenate Yamuna River, she added, “Delhi govt to provide pucca house to every slum resident in city.”

Top 8 major announcements made today include:

“Education Bill to regulate private school fees notified after being passed by Delhi Assembly.”

“Delhi govt to form welfare board for gig workers, ensure their wellbeing.”

"Delhi govt to create infrastructure in Delhi that is best in country

“We will work to free Delhi from filth, corruption, red tape.”

“Previous governments in Delhi did not make any law regarding the arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, but our government has understood the pain of Delhi's parents and has now made a law on fee waivers."

“Those who ignored Mother Yamuna have betrayed the soul of Delhi. We say, no more. Our first resolve is that Mother Yamuna will be clean, Mother Yamuna will flow unhindered, and Mother Yamuna will give life again.”

“We are purchasing all the latest technology machines that are needed in case of fire incidents in small and narrow lanes, including robotic machines, quick response vehicles, which can immediately deliver fire equipment.”

“On the very first day, our government implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, and so far, 4.5 lakh people have registered for it. Under this scheme, each beneficiary is being provided with a health insurance cover of 10 lakh rupees.”

CM issues orders on trees posing risk to public safety A day before, the Chief Minister directed concerned government departments to urgently identify and remove trees that may pose a risk to public safety after tree uprooting incident in Kalkaji claimed one life. In the tragic accident, a 50-year-old man was killed while his daughter suffered a pelvic fracture, PTI reported.