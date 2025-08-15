Delhi gets Independence Day gift: CM Gupta announces ₹5 meals at Atal Canteens, pucca houses for slum-dwellers

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Friday, August 15, announced major makeover plan for the national capital. To increase availability of affordable meals, she revealed that Atal Canteens will provide meals at ₹5 for needy.
"We're going to open Atal Canteens to provide meals at ₹5 for needy in Delhi, "Rekha Gupta said during 79th Independence Day speech.
Vowing to rejuvenate Yamuna River, she added, “Delhi govt to provide pucca house to every slum resident in city.”
Top 8 major announcements made today include:
A day before, the Chief Minister directed concerned government departments to urgently identify and remove trees that may pose a risk to public safety after tree uprooting incident in Kalkaji claimed one life. In the tragic accident, a 50-year-old man was killed while his daughter suffered a pelvic fracture, PTI reported.
According to the official statement, Rekha Gupta directed authorities to prune, remove, or transplanted trees that are a threat to public life and safety as per regulations. Giving priority to areas with high pedestrian or vehicular movement, she asserted that proper maintenance and timely intervention will not only prevent accidents but also ensure smooth traffic movement and protect essential services.