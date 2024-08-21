KTR criticised the Congress government's decision to install a statue of Rajiv Gandhi at the Telangana Secretariat and vowed to remove it if BRS returns to power.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and former minister and BRS working president K T Rama Rao exchanged barbs over the Congress government's decision to install a statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Telangana secretariat within 15-20 days.

CM Revanth Reddy said that a statue of Rajiv Gandhi would soon be installed on the secretariat premises. In addition, he said, a statue of 'Telangana Talli' —the state's mother goddess—would also be installed in the Secretariat on December 9.

K T Rama Rao threatened to remove Rajiv Gandhi's statue decision, stating his party would 'clear the trash when back.'

“Mark my words Cheap Minister Revanth. We will clear out the trash from the surroundings of Dr BR Ambedkar secretariat the very same day we are back in office [sic]," KTR said in a post on X on August 20.

“In four years, a BRS government will be formed under KCR. As soon as that happens, we will remove the statue of Rajiv Gandhi with due respect, and move it wherever Congress wants, and reinstall Telangana Talli's statue," KTR said, as reported by NDTV.

'Despite losing power, arrogance remains' In a sharp response, the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy dared BRS leaders to touch Rajiv Gandhi's statue. "When we are proposing to install the statue of Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the country, they are saying that they will remove it. Despite losing power, their arrogance remains. Our party activists will take the responsibility of crushing this arrogance."

Revanth Reddy, condemning K T Rama Rao's statement, added that if anyone touched Rajiv Gandhi's statue, ‘hell will break loose’.

“If anyone touches the statue of Rajiv Gandhi, hell will break loose. He (KTR) is day-dreaming that BRS will return to power," the Chief Minister said at an event on August 20. He claimed that K T Rama Rao wanted to install his father and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's statue instead. He also referred to the former CM as a “drunk".

KTR calls Revanth Reddy a 'Delhi Ghulam' Calling the Chief Minister a "Delhi Ghulam," KTR has said he cannot be expected to understand the self-respect and pride of Telangana.