Delhi govt explores turning Arvind Kejriwal's ‘Sheesh Mahal’ into luxury hospitality property

The Delhi government is exploring ways to commercially utilise former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road, including leasing it as a luxury hospitality property or using it as a venue for government functions and conferences, according to officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Hindustan Times reported.

The bungalow, dubbed “Sheesh Mahal” by the BJP during its campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), became the centre of a political controversy over the alleged cost of its renovation during Kejriwal's tenure.

Delhi PWD Minister speaks Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the government is considering partnering with established hospitality firms to professionally manage the property and generate revenue.

"We are thinking of tying up with established companies that are in this business so that the property's maintenance can be managed professionally. At present, we spend a lot of money on maintenance, which is an unnecessary expense. If the same property can be used by the government to generate revenue, it would be a better option," Verma was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The government has also decided to complete the unfinished camp office on the premises and convert it into a venue for government events and private functions.

According to the HT report, the PWD is preparing a detailed proposal covering the operational model, legal framework and technical aspects of the plan. The proposal will be submitted to the Delhi government once finalised.

This is the latest attempt by the BJP government to repurpose the property after assuming office. Earlier proposals included converting the bungalow into a cultural centre or a government guest house, as well as transferring it to the Centre in exchange for another property from the central government pool.

The bungalow became a major political issue ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. The BJP alleged that ₹45 crore to ₹52 crore of public money was spent on renovations and luxury fittings, leading to accusations of financial irregularities and violations of building norms.

Construction of the camp office was also halted amid the controversy. According to the Hindustan Times report, the project was estimated to cost around ₹60 crore, with nearly ₹25 crore already spent.

The allegations prompted inquiries by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Lieutenant Governor. The AAP denied all allegations, maintaining that the BJP had significantly exaggerated the renovation costs.