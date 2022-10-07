Dearness allowance of Delhi govt staff hiked by 4 per cent2 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 10:16 PM IST
The Delhi government has hiked the dearness allowance of its staff by 4 per cent
The Delhi government has hiked the dearness allowance of its staff by 4 per cent
Listen to this article
The Delhi government on Friday issued an order to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of its employees by 4 per cent. The decision to increase the dearness allowance of the Delhi government employees was taken in accordance with the decision of the Central government.