The Delhi government on Friday issued an order to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of its employees by 4 per cent. The decision to increase the dearness allowance of the Delhi government employees was taken in accordance with the decision of the Central government.

Endorsing the revision of rates by the Centre, the finance department of the Delhi government has forwarded the details to its concerned departments and autonomous bodies, according to an official order.

The Union Cabinet on 28 September increased the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective 1 July 2022. The hike benefitted 41.85 lakh Central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.

The additional installment of the DA and dearness relief (DR) is an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be ₹12,852.5 crore per annum, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Anurag Thakur said the Central government employees and pensioners will become entitled to higher amount of DA and DR respectively, with effect from July 1, 2022.

The increase in the DA and DR is based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.

As the Central government announced a 4 per cent hike in the dearness allowance for its employees, the same day, the Rajasthan government also approved a four per cent increase in the dearness allowance to state employees and pensioners.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "In line with the central government employees, dearness allowance has been increased by four per cent for state employees as well. Now, 38 per cent dearness allowance will be payable to state employees and pensioners from July 1, 2022."

Ashok Gehlot also said that Rajasthan will be spending an additional amount to implement the hike.

"An additional expenditure of ₹1,096 crore will be incurred from the state fund in implementing today's announcement made in the interest of employees," he said.

(With agency inputs)