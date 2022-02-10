DMRC MD: The Delhi government has invited applications for the post managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with incumbent Mangu Singh's term coming to an end on March 31. The DMRC MD is a nominee of the Delhi government. The corporation has 17 directors, including a chairman.

It has five nominees, each of the Centre and the Delhi government, that have equal stakes in the DMRC. The managing director is designated by the Delhi government.

The applicant for the post of MD should have a minimum age of 45 years, according to an advertisement issued by the Transport department of Delhi.

For external candidate, the maximum age is 58 years and 60 years for internal candidates.

The age of superannuation of MD is 65 years. The MD retires at the end of a five-year term or attaining 65 years age whichever is possible.

Singh's tenure as MD of the DMRC began from January 1, 2012 after his predecessor E Sreedharan handed over charge to him on December 31, 2011.

The last date of filing application is March 4.

