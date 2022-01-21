Delhi govt likely to lift Covid curbs by next week? What health minster says

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday indicated that the city government might lift Covid-19 curbs soon. His statement has come after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent a recommendation to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to end the weekend curfew today.

According to the Delhi Health Minister, the city is expected to reports 10,500 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 17-18% on Friday. He said that the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's swift decision to contain the fatal virus averted the danger. Therefore, the government is contemplating lifting Covid curbs within 3-4 days, he said.

"Experts said Delhi will record 1 lakh cases daily, but we averted that danger. Will take a call on lifting more curbs within 3-4 days," Jain told on Friday.

Yesterday, Jain said it seems that Delhi has passed the peak of the third wave of Covid-19 but cautioned that the city is not out of the danger zone yet.

As per the media reports, the Kejriwal government has recommended the lifting of weekend curfews in the national capital in view of declining coronavirus cases. Delhi CM Kejriwal has also appealed to remove the odd-even system in the markets and to allow private offices to operate at 50% capacity.

National Capital Delhi has continued to witness a decline in its daily Covid cases. Yesterday, Delhi witnessed 12,306 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. On January 19, the daily Covid caseload stood at 13,785; on January 18 (11,684); on January 17 (12,527). At present, there are 15,589 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 2,698 (17.31%) of them are occupied. A total of 2,539 Covid patients are in hospitals and 152 of them are on ventilator support, according to Delhi health bulletin.

