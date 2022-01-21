Delhi govt likely to lift Covid curbs by next week? What health minster says

National Capital Delhi has continued to witness a decline in its daily Covid cases. Yesterday, Delhi witnessed 12,306 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. On January 19, the daily Covid caseload stood at 13,785; on January 18 (11,684); on January 17 (12,527). At present, there are 15,589 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 2,698 (17.31%) of them are occupied. A total of 2,539 Covid patients are in hospitals and 152 of them are on ventilator support, according to Delhi health bulletin.

